Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 8,007 Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 370,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 351,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,684,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.8%

LOAN stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.29. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

Manhattan Bridge Capital ( NASDAQ:LOAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 56.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

