Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lisata Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSTA opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.00. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Lisata Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LSTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

