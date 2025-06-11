Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 107,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

DSM stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $28,863.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,146,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,201,400.68. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

