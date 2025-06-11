Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. UBS Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

