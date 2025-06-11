Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $118.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.91 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.86 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other Climb Global Solutions news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $220,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,460.40. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Scorziello sold 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $580,333.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,517.62. The trade was a 76.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

