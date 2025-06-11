Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 32.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $179.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.56. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.26 and a 1-year high of $181.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $104,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,020. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $6,145,690.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $48,501,613.16. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,976 shares of company stock valued at $74,746,733. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

