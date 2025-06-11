CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,544,370,000 after purchasing an additional 316,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CMS Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,074 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CMS Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,986,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,049,000 after purchasing an additional 311,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

