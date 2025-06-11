Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Mizuho raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.7%

CTSH stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.