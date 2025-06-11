Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. 162,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Color Star Technology Trading Up 0.5%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

