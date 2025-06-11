Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 107,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,671,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,155,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $487.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.93 and a 1-year high of $553.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.54.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total transaction of $4,054,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

