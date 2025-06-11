CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 21,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 3,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

CompuMed Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.13.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

