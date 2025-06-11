Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $104.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

ED opened at $102.34 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,117,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,768,319,000 after acquiring an additional 661,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,684,000 after acquiring an additional 130,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,868,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,129,000 after acquiring an additional 271,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $399,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

