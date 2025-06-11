Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Corning has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $800,692.56. The trade was a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Corning by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

