Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

