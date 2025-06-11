Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $53.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,363,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,833,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,383,020. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 385,307 shares of company stock valued at $15,679,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,452,000 after buying an additional 106,440 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,142,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $54.51 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $821.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.65 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.76%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

