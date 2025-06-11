Crane (NYSE:CR) Given a $215.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 price target on Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $186.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.53 and its 200-day moving average is $161.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $191.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other Crane news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $230,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth $9,489,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Crane by 17.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,524,000 after buying an additional 84,278 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

