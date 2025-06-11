Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 391,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 126,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $48,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $510.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.16. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $409.22 and a fifty-two week high of $614.96. The company has a quick ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.31 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.25 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total transaction of $1,547,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,698.64. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,270. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

