Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.71 and last traded at C$2.70. 65,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 211,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 24.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$712.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.73.

Cronos Group, headquartered in Toronto, Canada cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through its medicinal brand, Peace Naturals, and its two recreational brands, Cove and Spinach. Although it primarily operates in Canada, Cronos exports medical cannabis to Poland and Germany. In addition, it has entered joint ventures in Israel, Colombia, and Australia to drive further international cultivation and distribution growth.

