CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $530.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $389.00 to $530.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 6th. DZ Bank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $467.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 916.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total value of $796,002.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,649,782.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,361 shares of company stock worth $94,434,058. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

