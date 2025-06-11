Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 3,125 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $98,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $515.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.57.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total value of $32,703,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,995,413.95. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.01, for a total value of $460,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,647,150.58. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $470.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $473.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

