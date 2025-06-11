Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 324,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Cybin Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -35.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

About Cybin

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.