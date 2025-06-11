D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 119,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

