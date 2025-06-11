DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DaVita were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.76 and a 1 year high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.70.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

