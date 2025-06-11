Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,922.44 ($25.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,985 ($26.80). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 1,985 ($26.80), with a volume of 102,266 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
