Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $72.51 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,791,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 841,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,312,784.68. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $201,987.03. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,987.03. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,232,636 shares of company stock worth $111,898,793. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $11,216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 293.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 108,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 43.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.