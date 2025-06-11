Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

DB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 28,293.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

