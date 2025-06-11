Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €252.94 ($290.74) and traded as high as €285.80 ($328.51). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €281.70 ($323.79), with a volume of 280,584 shares trading hands.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 1.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €278.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €252.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

