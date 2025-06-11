Dev Ittycheria Sells 25,005 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,131,916. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,207,389.12.

MDB opened at $213.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.39. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.06.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,584,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in MongoDB by 863.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,694,000 after buying an additional 780,200 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,706,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,833,000 after buying an additional 481,023 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.47.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

