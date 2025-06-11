Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.24 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.66). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.66), with a volume of 146,494 shares.

Dialight Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £49.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.24.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight’s LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance, and achieving a rapid return on investment.

