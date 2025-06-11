Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $145.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

