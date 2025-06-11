Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 133.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

DFS opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $207.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average of $181.75.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.