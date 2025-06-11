Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.75.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

