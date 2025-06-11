Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 2,273 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seros Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,602,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.