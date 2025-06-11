Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CMO Richard L. Mcneely Sells 21,026 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DLTR opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $111.44.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
