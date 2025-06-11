Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $6,430,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 617,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.