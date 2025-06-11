Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.72 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

