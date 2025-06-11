Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.40. 48,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 83,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1338 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 165,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 130,850.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

