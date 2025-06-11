Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.40. 48,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 83,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1338 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
