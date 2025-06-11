Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Elevation Oncology to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

