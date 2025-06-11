EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.11. EMCORE shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 120,529 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

