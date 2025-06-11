Emera (TSE:EMA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$57.57 and traded as high as C$60.98. Emera shares last traded at C$60.67, with a volume of 558,619 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Desjardins set a C$62.00 price target on Emera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.82.

Get Emera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emera

Emera Price Performance

Emera Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Emera’s payout ratio is 112.40%.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.