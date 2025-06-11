Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,886 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENTA. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.57% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.