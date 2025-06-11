Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 140,033.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12,207.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 237,681 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 390.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,054,817.10. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $119.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.04. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $82.74 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.