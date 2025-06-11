Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.01 and traded as high as $31.02. Endesa shares last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 300 shares.

Endesa Stock Down 2.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endesa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endesa stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

