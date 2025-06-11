Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Energy Vault by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 822,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Energy Vault by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Energy Vault by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault Stock Performance

NYSE NRGV opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 73.37%. The company had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Energy Vault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRGV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 57,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $40,493.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,213,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,668.78. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Piconi sold 40,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $37,860.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,053,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,850,747.78. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,938 shares of company stock valued at $139,150 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Vault Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.