Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today – June 8th

Roblox, Alibaba Group, Target, SEA, Walt Disney, Arista Networks, and Live Nation Entertainment are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing, distributing or delivering entertainment content and experiences—ranging from film studios and streaming services to video game developers and theme parks. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to consumer spending on movies, music, gaming and digital media. Their performance often hinges on factors such as content popularity, subscription growth and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,094,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,275. Roblox has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.48. 9,718,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,045,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $285.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.33. 7,816,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,061,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.12.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of SE stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,358,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average of $127.24. The stock has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,104.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SEA has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $172.65.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,786,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,892. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.76. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $97.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,620,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,657. The company has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.58.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,913. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75.

