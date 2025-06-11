Eric W. Gerstenberg Sells 8,076 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,626,147.37. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $224.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $267.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

