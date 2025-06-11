Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total value of $34,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,092,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,663,075.83. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $16,979,000.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.94, for a total value of $16,297,000.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total value of $16,258,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $338.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $351.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.81 and a beta of 3.65.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

