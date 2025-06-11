ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 914.27 ($12.34) and traded as high as GBX 917.20 ($12.38). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 907.40 ($12.25), with a volume of 45 shares trading hands.
ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 819.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 914.27.
