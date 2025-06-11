Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.68. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
View Our Latest Report on Evolv Technologies
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
