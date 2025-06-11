Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.68. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2,428.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,336,000 after purchasing an additional 477,124 shares during the period. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

EVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

