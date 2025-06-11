FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $11.82. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands.
FIH Mobile Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.
About FIH Mobile
FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.
